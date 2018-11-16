Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
The newly launched bank announced that black depositors will exclusively receive a share in the company.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has declared a dispute with Discovery, saying the company's newly launched bank intends to discriminate against minorities on a racial bias.
Discovery launched its new branchless bank on Wednesday which is being modelled on the group's Vitality programme.
The bank announced that black depositors will exclusively receive a share in the company.
WATCH: Discovery's new bank: all you need to know
Afriforum's Ernst Roets said: “AfriForum has said it will communicate with bank further, and we’re not encouraging our members to resign from Discovery or stop doing business with discovery although we would encourage our members to start considering other options.”
Discovery has not yet been available for comment.
[LISTEN] you can open a Discovery Bank account in three minutes
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
FW de Klerk Foundation warns of 'inevitable danger' after land report adopted
-
Jiba interfered, removed me to protect politicians - advocate Mlotshwa
-
Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16m
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommended
-
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.