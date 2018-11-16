Popular Topics
Go

Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities

The newly launched bank announced that black depositors will exclusively receive a share in the company.

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has declared a dispute with Discovery, saying the company's newly launched bank intends to discriminate against minorities on a racial bias.

Discovery launched its new branchless bank on Wednesday which is being modelled on the group's Vitality programme.

The bank announced that black depositors will exclusively receive a share in the company.

WATCH: Discovery's new bank: all you need to know

Afriforum's Ernst Roets said: “AfriForum has said it will communicate with bank further, and we’re not encouraging our members to resign from Discovery or stop doing business with discovery although we would encourage our members to start considering other options.”

Discovery has not yet been available for comment.

[LISTEN] you can open a Discovery Bank account in three minutes

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

