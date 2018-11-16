Dis-chem: Workers' wage demands unreasonable

The company has issued a statement after some of its workers went on strike demanding higher wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem says the demand for a minimum salary of R12,500 for all employees is simply unreasonable.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers are demanding the minimum monthly salary and a 12,5% increase for workers earning above that figure.

Police used rubber bullets earlier on Friday to disperse a group of protesters outside Midrand's Dis-Chem warehouse.

The employer says it cannot meet the workers’ demands.

Dis-Chem's Caryn Barker said: “These wage demands are unreasonable given the demands of the economic climate, and that they would severely impact the company’s future operations and sustainability. Unfortunately, the usual no work, no pay and no benefits policy is going to have to apply to all our employees who have embarked on the strike.”

