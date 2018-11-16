CT school commits to developing 'safe spaces' after pro-Palestine protest
Two grade nine learners 'took a knee' in protest during the singing of the Israeli national anthem at the Herzlia Middle School prize giving in Oranjezicht.
CAPE TOWN - Following a pro-Palestine demonstration by two learners, a Jewish community school says it’s committed to developing “safe spaces” to facilitate freedom of speech.
Two grade nine learners “took a knee” in protest during the singing of the Israeli national anthem at the Herzlia Middle School prize giving in Oranjezicht last week.
American NFL player Colin Kaepernick first started the act of kneeling as a sign of protest when he “took a knee” during the US national anthem against police brutality.
One of the learners who “took a knee” last week says he did it to show his support for Palestine and in protest against what he calls the “restriction of information”.
“When the teachers teach you stuff, they only teach you one side of the story. So, while a Jewish Life teacher might say ‘Oh no, it’s totally fine for you to talk about pro-Palestine ideas’, he’s only going to teach you pro-Israel ideas inside that class.”
He also hopes it will start a conversation within the Jewish community about what’s happening in Israel and Palestine.
“I hope that once this all dies down, people will be closer to the middle. The extreme left-wing people will be closer to understanding why the extreme right-wing people have their views and the people on the extreme right will be closer to understanding why the left have their views. And closer to being a normal thing that people talk about instead of this taboo, an insidious evil thing that divides our community.”
The school says it has resolved the issue amicably following a meeting with the pupils and their parents.
It says it welcomes students expressing themselves openly and without judgment and is committed to “developing further safe spaces to facilitate this”.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
