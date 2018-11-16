CT law enforcement officials gearing up for festive season

On Thursday, officials started to dispose of 11,500 litres of confiscated alcohol.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials are gearing up for the festive season.

On Thursday, officials started to dispose of 11,500 litres of confiscated alcohol.

During the previous financial year, officers confiscated more than 16,900 bottles of liquor.

Nearly half of it was confiscated on three priority days: the switching on of the lights events, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says: “The destruction of alcohol usually illicit varied responses from those fully in support of others who are aghast at the waste of good alcohol. The reality is that we’re not in a position to sell the alcohol off as it requires the City of Cape Town to have a liquor license.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged the illicit alcohol trade is costing the country more than R6 billion a year.

A new research study conducted by Euromonitor International has shown how the escalating rise in the black-market booze trade has cost South Africa a whopping R6.4 billion last year compared to R1.6 billion in 2012.

Those interviewed have suggested tighter monitoring processes by the government along with stronger prosecution.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)