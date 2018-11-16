CT law enforcement officials gearing up for festive season
On Thursday, officials started to dispose of 11,500 litres of confiscated alcohol.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials are gearing up for the festive season.
On Thursday, officials started to dispose of 11,500 litres of confiscated alcohol.
During the previous financial year, officers confiscated more than 16,900 bottles of liquor.
Nearly half of it was confiscated on three priority days: the switching on of the lights events, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says: “The destruction of alcohol usually illicit varied responses from those fully in support of others who are aghast at the waste of good alcohol. The reality is that we’re not in a position to sell the alcohol off as it requires the City of Cape Town to have a liquor license.”
Meanwhile, it has emerged the illicit alcohol trade is costing the country more than R6 billion a year.
A new research study conducted by Euromonitor International has shown how the escalating rise in the black-market booze trade has cost South Africa a whopping R6.4 billion last year compared to R1.6 billion in 2012.
Those interviewed have suggested tighter monitoring processes by the government along with stronger prosecution.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
-
Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
-
D-Day for Zuma to submit papers for stay of prosecution
-
Eskom suspends head of capital Abram Masango over alleged impropriety
-
Criminal complaints laid against motorists filmed drifting on N2
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.