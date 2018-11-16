Criminal complaints laid against motorists filmed drifting on N2

The matter forms part of an investigation into the conduct of two traffic officials who allegedly allowed the drivers to do as they please last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Criminal complaints of reckless and negligent driving have been laid against motorists caught on camera for performing dangerous manoeuvres on the N2 highway.

Cellphone video footage show at least three vehicles drifting while a nearby crowd cheers on.

In addition to the onlookers, two traffic officers can be seen adding to the chorus of cheers and doing nothing to stop the motorists.

The Western Cape Transport Department’s deputy Director-General Kyle Reinecke isn’t impressed.

“Our initial investigation has led to letters being served on two traffic officers, informing them of our intention to suspend them and requiring them to provide reasons why they shouldn’t be suspended.”

The motorists are now being traced and the two officials face suspension.

