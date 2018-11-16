Construction at Philippi housing site on hold after security guards murdered

The deceased were deployed to the Sweet Home Incremental Development Area after vandals targeted the contractor’s equipment.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has suspended construction at a housing development site in Philippi.

This comes after the murder of two security guards while on duty.

The men were shot and killed at the start of their shift over the weekend.

The deceased were deployed to the Sweet Home Incremental Development Area after vandals targeted the contractor’s equipment.

Mayoral Committee member for Informal Settlements Xanthea Limberg says workers are now too fearful to continue with the project.

“City workers and contractors are targeted by criminals all over Cape Town and this often gets in the way of effective service delivery. We are therefore calling on anyone who might have information on who’s behind these attacks to please report it to the SA Police Service,” says Limberg.

