Coastal Plettenberg Bay residents warned about increased shark activity
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon is urging the public to be cautious.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning about increased shark activity along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: “This following a whale caucus that was washed to shore at Keurbooms which has brought an increase in shark activity. We are urging the public in that area of Plettenberg Bay to be cautious.”
Meanwhile, professional big wave surfer, Frank Solomon, is wrapping up a month-long anti-pollution campaign stretching from Durban to Cape Town.
The Corona Coastal Clean-up has been raising awareness around eco-innovation and the importance of keeping beaches clean.
Solomon has met with various NGOs, marine biologists, shark specialists along the way.
“It’s a huge issue. There are lots of whales, dolphins and turtles and birds that are all dying, they’re finding plastics in their stomachs and they can’t eat and I’m hoping that we start raising awareness and people start talking about it, maybe we can make a change.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
