Bulls vs Stormers to kick off SA's 2019 Super Rugby season
The Vodacom Super Rugby 2019 draw has been concluded and a North-South derby between the Bulls and the Stormers headlines the opening weekend on 16 February at Loftus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Vodacom Super Rugby 2019 draw has been concluded and a North-South derby between the Bulls and the Stormers headlines the opening weekend on the 16th of February at Loftus Versfeld.
Both sides underperformed considerably last season and finished 11th and 12th respectively on the overall Super Rugby log.
The Bulls, though, will go into the new season having made some reinforcements to their squad, one of them being Springbok eighth man Duane Vermeulen, who returns to play his rugby in South Africa after a long stint with French club Toulon.
The Chiefs and the Highlanders will play the competition's opening game at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton the day before, followed by an Australian derby between the Brumbies and the Rebels at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.
