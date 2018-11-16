Basa: Ramaphosa must give investors certainty over land expropriation

Parliament’s constitutional review committee on Thursday adopted its report on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) says President Cyril Ramaphosa now has the duty of creating investor certainty following a decision to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

MPs on the committee voted 12 for and four against the proposed change, but the Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People, Inkatha Freedom Party, African Christian Democratic Party, and Freedom Front Plus are all opposed to the Constitution being changed and say the fight over the matter has only just begun.

Basa’s Cas Coovadia says they still don't think it’s necessary to amend the Constitution for land to be expropriated without compensation.

“I think what’s important right now is to ensure that the president actually comes out and articulates that while this process is on, we will create some certainty and we will not conduct land reform in a way that threatens property rights.”

The committee's report will now be forwarded to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

At the same time, AgriSA says it is ready to challenge the move by Parliament’s constitutional review committee.

The organisation's Omri van Zyl said: “We will look at the procedural, the content, our legal mechanism to national law to combat this decision, but I think from our side we are ready to take it to the next level.

“We will be consulting with our advocate and decide what the best course of action is.”

