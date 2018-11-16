All set for Fives Futbol in CT

The tournament will attract over 280 international players from 32 different countries.

CAPE TOWN - The biggest amateur football tournament in the world will be taking place on 17 and 18 November when Cape Town hosts the Five A Side World Championships (F5WC) at Century City Fives Futbol this weekend.

The tournament will attract over 280 international players from 32 different countries.

“The tournament was supposed to be in China and here we are hosting it, everyone is impressed and we looking forward to this,” says Adam Fine CEO of Fives Futbol.

“It’s been challenging because of the short time we had planned it, normally it takes up to six months to plan a nature of this tournament. Luckily I have a great team that works hard with me.”

The F5 World Championships are kicking-off in less than 10 days in Cape Town, South Africa!



32 5-a-side football nations will be facing off against each other to prove they are the best in the world!



The F5WC hosting rights have been awarded to South Africa's largest five A Side operator, the Fives Futbol.

The fast-paced, action-packed 20 minutes, five a side soccer format has been booming internationally over the last decade. This year's championship kicked off at the beginning of the year with half a million players competing in the knock out games from over 60 countries in a six-month-long qualifying league.

“Not only do we believe that having the opportunity to host will be a big boost for the sport locally, but an opportunity to use the game as a platform to showcase our wonderful country to the world.” concluded Fine.

The SA team will be captained by soccer freestyle sensation, Khris Njokwana. They'll be hopeful of securing the World Championship win on Sunday.

The games will start on Saturday from 12 pm and Sunday from 5 pm. Entry is free and spectators can expect action-packed festivities and entertainment both on and off the pitch.