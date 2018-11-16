All or nothing for Proteas women against England

Both teams have played two games, South Africa enjoyed a win against Sri Lanka followed by a loss to the Windies.

CAPE TOWN - England and South Africa have high hopes in this ICC Women's World T20 but their Group A match can basically be deemed a knockout match for the chance to advance to the semifinals.

Both teams have played two games; South Africa enjoyed a win against Sri Lanka followed by a loss to the Windies while England had their match against Sri Lanka called off due to rain before they beat Bangladesh in another rain-affected match.

England are favourites and start out with a slight advantage as they have three points to South Africa's two. However, the Proteas' mandate is clear after a disappointing loss to the Windies - beat England and Bangladesh in their final two match Group A matches or they will be on an early flight home.

South African captain Dane van Niekerk was frank in her assessment of the batting of her side as the Proteas have struggled pre-tournament and during it.

"We really need to go do some introspection as batters and then try and figure out where we're going wrong at the moment because it's been a bit off ... I don't know if it's a habit or what it's been, but since the warm-ups, our batting has struggled to get to 100.”

And right she was, as only Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp could reach double figures in the chase of 108 against the Windies, where South Africa was bundled out for 76. Against a strong England side, their batting will have to reach new heights.

There are positives for the South Africans, as the bowling unit has been firing for some time now as their performance against the Windies indicated. The tearaway quick Shabnim Ismail picked up 3/12 (for the second time in the tournament), she’s been ably supported by van Niekerk and Kapp.

For England, rain has consistently affected their matches, but they are still very much in the competition and will be confident they can progress. They made light work of Bangladesh in their DLS-revised chase of 64 runs from 16 overs after having restricted Bangladesh to 76/9.

Young debutant spinner Kirstie Gordon was the star with the ball with her 3/16, while Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone all chipped in with wickets.