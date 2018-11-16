Ajax CT, NSL settle Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga

The Urban Warriors will now focus and channel all its resources into achieving promotion back to the Absa Premiership.

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou announced on Friday that the club and the National Soccer League (NSL) have agreed to settle the Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga out of court.

The protracted legal battle threatened to thwart the start of 2018/2019 Absa Premiership season as the legal battles started in January but was ongoing up until a few days before the season.

South Gauteng High Court Judge Denise Fischer’s last ruling was in favour of Ajax, which set the judgment of South African Football Association (Safa) arbitrator William Mokhari's in May.

Mokhari’s ruling sent shockwaves through the local football fraternity as his punishment meant that Ajax were automatically relegated instead of taking part in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Luckily for the NSL, they were allowed leave to appeal Fischer’s ruling, with 24 April being the date set for the hearing of the appeal.

Following consultation between the parties, it was agreed that the NSL would withdraw its appeal and Ajax Cape Town would abandon Judge Fischer’s award in return.

Both parties agreed not to pursue the matter further for the benefit of football.

Ajax's decision was influenced by the announcement by the Deputy Judge President to set the appeal date for 24 April 2019.

The Urban Warriors were further advised by their legal team that further appeals to the Constitutional Court, Fifa and finally an extended court battle on a damage claim, if successful, could take up to three to five years to reach conclusion.

The Urban Warriors will now focus and channel all its resources to achieving promotion back to the Absa Premiership.