Advocate Batohi says new NDPP mustn't be easily influenced

PRETORIA - A former state prosecutor and now International Criminal Court law advisor says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to adopt a new vision to inspire confidence in the embattled organisation.

Advocate Shamiela Batohi also described the NPA as being in a state of crisis during her interview for the job of prosecutions boss in Pretoria on Friday.

A panel, set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has interviewed 11 candidates since Wednesday in the search for South Africa's next top prosecutor.

Batohi says the NPA vision to deliver justice needs to be expanded.

“To create confidence in the NPA in the eyes of the public and I think that’s what has to drive everything that the NDPP does. If we can ensure that the NPA has credibility and trust as far as the public is concerned, then I think we’ve come a long way.”

She says the prosecutions boss must make it clear in all interactions that the office is independent and will not be influenced.

Batohi has warned that all kinds of people, from politicians to criminals, could try to influence the national director.

“It’s really important for the national director to ensure that in all his/her engagements with people - irrespective of what or who the person is and what they bring to the table - that your decision cannot be influenced in any way by any of these individuals.”

