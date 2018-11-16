Absa Premiership revenue increase from R884m to R939m

NSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza noted that despite the recession and the tough economic times facing South Africa, football remains attractive and trusted by sponsors.

CAPE TOWN - The National Soccer League (NSL) held its annual general meeting (AGM) this week in Johannesburg. The AGM was attended by the 32 club members of the National Soccer League.

NSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, in his address to club members, noted that despite the recession and the tough economic times facing South Africa, football remains attractive and trusted by sponsors.

For the year, 2017/18, the league’s revenue went up from R884 million to R938 million. Much of the commercial success of the league is down to a bumper broadcast deal with Supersport, the local broadcaster won the rights in 2007 for a sum of R1.6 billion, then in 2011, they extended the deal for another five years for R2 billion.

This lucrative partnership was extended in 2017 for another five years which would secure the leagues future as a commercial powerhouse. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) attracts roughly 65% of the market share for supporters in South Africa. The league is broadcasted to over 35 African countries while the Soweto derbies beam out to over 60 nations worldwide.

While the league is in a relatively comfortable financial position with its broadcast deal, it has still managed to attract and maintain sponsors (Telkom, MTN and Nedbank) for all four of their competitions despite corporate budgets tightening in these challenging economic times.

Each PSL club receives a monthly grant of R2 million – this went up from R1.5 million last season.

These substantial grants help clubs pay competitive salaries which in turns allow them to attract top talent – there are over roughly 35 nationalities being represented in South Africa’s top two divisions.