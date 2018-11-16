2 suspects wanted for allegedly shooting CT traffic officer
The officer was shot in the left thigh at a roadblock on the corner of Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki Roads on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town traffic officer shot in Brown's Farm remains in a stable condition.
The officer was shot in the left thigh at a roadblock on the corner of Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki Roads on Thursday.
Two suspects fled the scene with his service pistol.
The officer then drove himself to hospital.
Mayco member JP Smith says it's believed the attackers were armed prior to the attack.
“We condemn this callous attack and we’re offering a reward for any person that comes with information that helps us track down the suspect. We will assist him with trauma counselling and other services that are available through our employee wellness programme.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
