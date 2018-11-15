Western Cape police arrest alleged gang leaders
Lyle Silver and Anderson Koeberg have been connected to several murders and attempted murders in the Steenberg and Muizenberg areas.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested two alleged gang leaders.
The men were apprehended after they were linked to a slew of offences.
The arrests come on the back of the establishment of the newly deployed Anti-Gang Unit.
Lyle Silver and Anderson Koeberg, who police say are linked to the 26 Junky Funky Kids gang, have been connected to several murders and attempted murders in the Steenberg and Muizenberg areas.
Koeberg is accused of being involved in at least five murders, including that of a one-year-old child in Steenberg.
Silver is thought to have been behind four murders in the Muizenberg area.
Both have also been accused of hijacking, attempted murder and business robbery.
Meanwhile, in Parliament on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele hailed the achievements of the newly deployed Anti-Gang Unit.
“We’re aware that they’re dealing with very dangerous criminals. It’s on that scope that their training has been pushed out. They’re better trained to be able to face this situation.”
The unit has made more than 60 arrests since its operational deployment earlier this month.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
