WC Community Safety to activate phone lines for reporting of illegal firearms

The department says when a person reports where the illegal firearm is located, and the police successfully confiscate the firearm, then the department will pay a reward of R10,000.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department says in the next 24 hours, phone lines will be activated to allow residents to report illegal firearms for reward.

MEC Alan Winde made the announcement during an oversight visit to the Steenburg police station and the Lavender Hill base camp on Thursday afternoon.

Winde says it’s concerning that 85% of the province’s police stations are understaffed.

He says at Steenburg station, the police-to-population ratio of one officer to every 533 residents, compared to the national average of one to 369.

Speaking at Steenburg police station, he commended the work being done at the base camp in Lavender Hill as gang violence is decreasing.

He has also committed to giving more support to Community Policing Forums and neighbourhood watches with resources by January next year.

“These interventions and listening to the report, you actually do see that the crime and murder rates significantly decreasing.”

Steenburg Community Policing Forum deputy chairperson Marcel Williams says the base camp is effective and is encouraging the community to work with the police in order to reduce crime.

“A couple of months ago, we actually have stabilised quite well here, where gang violence has come down remarkably.”

There are three other basecamps in the city in Tafelsig, Ravensmead, and Philippi East.