[WATCH LIVE] NDPP interviews: Day 2

The panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to shortlist and interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) position continues with its work at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - The panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to shortlist and interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) position continues with its work at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Four candidates are scheduled to be interviewed today.

WATCH: NDPP interviews: Day 2