Vredenburg residents vow to continue protesting for better services

The town came to a standstill after residents took to the streets over the slow pace of housing allocations and poor service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - Public violence charges against 38 Vredenburg protesters have been dropped.

The residents were arrested during disruptive demonstrations in the West Coast community earlier this week.

The town came to a standstill after residents took to the streets over the slow pace of housing allocations and poor service delivery.

The community is fed up with their filthy living conditions, with many residents vowing to continue protesting until their demands are met.

WATCH: Vredenburg residents protest over poor service delivery

One resident said: “It’s all about toilets, the water [and] electricity.”

Another added: “More than 25 people use one toilet.”

Police on Wednesday used tear gas and a vehicle fitted with a water canon to disperse the volatile crowd.

Community leader Mazitshana Siphiwe expresses his frustration at the lack of concern from officials.

“We want proper sanitation, water and electricity. And another issue is houses that are outstanding since 2012 and we have requested the municipality to service the area so that houses can be built.”

The municipality says despite financial challenges, officials will address the community's grievances.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)