Fourth UK minister resigns over draft Brexit deal - statement

Brexit hardliner Esther McVey says the deal cabinet adapted on Wednesday does not honour the result of the referendum.

LONDON - Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman became the fourth British government minister to resign on Thursday in protest at a draft withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

Braverman said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that "concessions" made to Brussels in the framework deal "do not respect the will of the people".

It is with deep regret and after reflection that I have had to tender my resignation today as a Brexit Minister. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to working to support Brexit from the Backbenches. This has not been an easy decision. pic.twitter.com/C0kply8aLE — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 15, 2018

This follows the resignation of Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Brexit Minister Dominic Raab.

"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum," McVey told May in her resignation letter, saying the text made too many concessions to the European Union and "threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom".