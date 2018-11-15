Popular Topics
Fourth UK minister resigns over draft Brexit deal - statement

Brexit hardliner Esther McVey says the deal cabinet adapted on Wednesday does not honour the result of the referendum.

Suella Braverman. Picture: @SuellaBraverman/Twitter
Suella Braverman. Picture: @SuellaBraverman/Twitter
3 hours ago

LONDON - Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman became the fourth British government minister to resign on Thursday in protest at a draft withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

Braverman said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that "concessions" made to Brussels in the framework deal "do not respect the will of the people".

This follows the resignation of Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Brexit Minister Dominic Raab.

"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum," McVey told May in her resignation letter, saying the text made too many concessions to the European Union and "threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom".

