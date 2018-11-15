Fourth UK minister resigns over draft Brexit deal - statement
Brexit hardliner Esther McVey says the deal cabinet adapted on Wednesday does not honour the result of the referendum.
LONDON - Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman became the fourth British government minister to resign on Thursday in protest at a draft withdrawal agreement with Brussels.
Braverman said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that "concessions" made to Brussels in the framework deal "do not respect the will of the people".
It is with deep regret and after reflection that I have had to tender my resignation today as a Brexit Minister. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to working to support Brexit from the Backbenches. This has not been an easy decision. pic.twitter.com/C0kply8aLE— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 15, 2018
This follows the resignation of Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Brexit Minister Dominic Raab.
"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum," McVey told May in her resignation letter, saying the text made too many concessions to the European Union and "threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom".
Popular in World
-
Saudi admits journalist Khashoggi dismembered in consulate
-
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
-
Land reform in SA will not violate Constitution: Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa: Africa is also struggling with irregular migration
-
Raab resigns as Britain's Brexit minister: statement
-
Erdogan says Khashoggi recordings 'appalling', shocked Saudi intelligence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.