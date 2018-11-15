Tesla to deliver new Model 3 orders by year end
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the acquisition.
BENGALURU - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that Model 3s ordered in the United States by the end of this month will be delivered by 31 December, as the electric carmaker tries to take advantage of tax breaks.
"Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in US by Dec 31 if ordered by 30 November," Musk tweeted here
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the acquisition.
Tesla had earlier said that orders placed by 15 October will be delivered by the end of the year.
The electric carmaker has until the end of the year to hand out tax credits of $7,500 to customers. The credits are available for six months after an automaker hits 200,000 delivery mark, which Tesla hit in July.
The incentives then reduce by 50% every six months until it phases out.
How Track Mode Works— Tesla (@Tesla) November 8, 2018
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand lifted by Brexit chaos, stocks inch up
-
[WATCH] Discovery's new bank: All you need to know
-
[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes
-
Uber posts $1bn loss in quarter as growth in bookings slows
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to hold rates, but a close call
-
Woolworths posts 2.7% rise in 20-week sales
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.