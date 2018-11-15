Submissions on WC Commissioner for Children’s Bill close today
Some of the functions of the commissioner will be to investigate the province's high levels of violence against minors in the Western Cape and to protect and promote the interests, needs and rights of children.
CAPE TOWN - Submissions on the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Bill close on Thursday, 15 November.
The bill was unveiled earlier in 2018.
Some of the functions of the commissioner will be to investigate the province's high levels of violence against minors in the Western Cape and to protect and promote the interests, needs and rights of children.
Included in the children commissioner’s long list of duties will be to monitor the impact of services delivered by provincial organs of state on the rights, needs and interests of minors.
The bill states that the commissioner must encourage the involvement of children in its work.
The appointment of a children’s commissioner comes after renewed calls by NGOs and child rights groups for the government to do whatever it takes to put an end to child killings in the Western Cape.
Annual crime statistics released earlier in 2018 showed 985 children were killed nationwide in the 2017/18 financial year. And the Western Cape had the highest number of reported child murders.
Over the past week, three courts across the province have heard cases involving child murders where their killers were either convicted or given harsh sentences.
