State capture commission adjourns until Monday; Gordhan to testify

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has adjourned until Monday when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears.

The commission was meant to hear testimony from former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor and former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Thursday.

Both have previously appeared before the commission but have been summoned back to address other issues.

The commission’s legal council says that it has started investigating Mentor’s testimony and will have the results of that probe in two weeks’ time.

They want Mentor to go through the outcome of the investigations before she is cross-examined.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted the legal team’s application to postpone Mentor’s appearance to 30 November.

“In the interests of ensuring that there’s proper investigation of issues, I conclude that the hearing of her evidence is deferred.”

Meanwhile, Nene’s legal counsel says he’s suffered an injury and can only appear before the commission in January next year.

The commission will resume on Monday with Pravin Gordhan expected to testify.

