'Soweto school told pupils to keep quiet about alleged abuse'

Johannes Molefe is accused of abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - More details about the alleged sexual abuse at a Soweto school involving a former scholar patrol guard are expected to come to light when the trial continues in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 58-year-old man faces several counts of rape and sexual assault.

The trial has heard damning testimony from a nine-year-old girl who was sexually abused allegedly by the former scholar patrol guard.

The young girl told the court how the primary school in Orlando East instructed her and other pupils to keep quiet about the alleged abuse.

The nine-year-old’s mother also testified, she recalled when her daughter told her how the accused touched her breasts and bums and told her he wants to make her his second wife.

Molefe faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault, he’s pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

