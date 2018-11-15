Soweto pupil (7) tells court teacher knew about sexual abuse
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing over a dozen pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - A seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted allegedly by a former Soweto school guard has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday that her teacher knew about the abuse.
He faces several counts of rape and sexual assault.
Thursday’s first witness, a seven-year-old girl, has told the court that the 58-year-old man called her during break time while she eating lunch with her friends.
The grade 2 pupil says the accused took her to a secluded spot near his guardhouse where he touched her chest and buttocks.
The young girl says she immediately left and told her teacher about the abuse, but she says the educator took no action and instead told her to simply tell the accused to stop it.
Another witness, an eight-year-old girl, has testified that 'Mkhulu' -as he was called at school - also touched her in a similarly inappropriate manner.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
