Silas Ramaite: NPA has lost its way
Five advocates were interviewed for the top job at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - Candidates for the position of prosecutions boss have been saying all the right things, promising integrity, independence, and to bring stability to the troubled organisation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.
LISTEN: Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA head
Advocate Silas Ramaite says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has lost its way.
“You’ve got a culture in the office of the NDPP [National Director of Public Prosecutions] – now if that is not underpinned by the belief in constitutional values [and] rule of law, you are likely to have those challenges.”
Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma says he’s fiercely independent.
“I’m not beholden to anyone, I’m very independent. I don’t owe anyone anything [and] there’s no one that I owe a favour to.”
Advocate Matodzi Makhari says no one has dared tried to interfere with her as a prosecutor.
“The way I am strict, and it’s known, and I even got a nickname and that’s why people may not want to try the dragon lady.”
Four more candidates are scheduled to testify today.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
