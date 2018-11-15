Sign up with EWN to get your matric results

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sign up with EWN to get your matric results

The EWN matric portal is South Africa's go-to service to get the annual results online.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
one hour ago

Heads up, class of 2018! If you're a matric pupil or the parent of one, sign up on Eyewitness News' matric results portal to get the results online on the day of release.

The EWN matric portal (matric.ewn.co.za) is South Africa's go-to service for the annual results online (no queues for the newspaper - yay!) each year when the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Department of Basic Education (DBE) release them publicly.

All you have to do is submit your details and you'll get an SMS from us letting you know the results are live.

The IEB results will be released on 3 January, while the DBE results come out on 4 January. Note that the results for the Western Cape only come out on 5 January.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA