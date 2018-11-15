Sign up with EWN to get your matric results
The EWN matric portal is South Africa's go-to service to get the annual results online.
Heads up, class of 2018! If you're a matric pupil or the parent of one, sign up on Eyewitness News' matric results portal to get the results online on the day of release.
The EWN matric portal (matric.ewn.co.za) is South Africa's go-to service for the annual results online (no queues for the newspaper - yay!) each year when the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Department of Basic Education (DBE) release them publicly.
All you have to do is submit your details and you'll get an SMS from us letting you know the results are live.
The IEB results will be released on 3 January, while the DBE results come out on 4 January. Note that the results for the Western Cape only come out on 5 January.
