Saudi admits journalist Khashoggi dismembered in consulate

Five Saudi officials face the death penalty over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was drugged and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, Riyadh's public prosecutor said Thursday.

RIYADH - Five Saudi officials face the death penalty over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was drugged and dismembered inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, Riyadh's public prosecutor said Thursday.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and vocal dissident, died after being drugged by the five accused and then dismembered, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said in the first Saudi acknowledgment of the manner of his killing.

The journalist's body parts were then handed over to an agent outside the consulate grounds, the spokesperson said.

The prosecutor added that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has not been implicated in the murder.