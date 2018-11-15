SA's Mark Alexander elected to World Rugby’s executive council

The SA Rugby president will fill the seat vacated by Pat Whelan (Ireland), who stood down earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Mark Alexander was elected to the World Rugby’s Executive Council in elections held in Dublin on Wednesday.

The SA Rugby president will fill the seat vacated by Pat Whelan (Ireland), who stood down earlier this year.

"It is a huge honour to be named on the executive body among a number of highly respected administrators in the game," said Alexander from Dublin, where the World Rugby Council held their second sitting of the year.

"South Africa has had a strong representation on the executive over time, and I am proud and humbled to follow in that tradition. These are exciting times for rugby with a number of opportunities – as well as challenges - and I am delighted to be part of this group that will be determined to continue the growth and interest in the game around the world.”

Alexander became a member of the World Rugby council in 2016.

South African businesswoman Wendy Luhabe already serves as an independent member of the executive.

World Rugby has welcomed Fiji and Samoa onto an expanded council, while Burkina Faso and Lebanon were accepted as associate members on a historic day for the international federation.