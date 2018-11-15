SA govt welcomes Palestine-Israeli ceasefire

The latest flare-up was the worst since the 50-day conflict in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has welcomed a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Palestine and Israel following two days of violence in Gaza.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has called for restraint and hopes there will be no renewed violence in Gaza or in any of the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We reiterate our view that there can be no military solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“The goodwill displayed by both parties to the ceasefire is a positive and welcome development that should serve as a catalyst in resuming the long-stalled Middle East Peace Process (MEPP), leading to a two-state solution with the people of the state of Israel living in peace and harmony with the people of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)