Richard Mdluli case comes back to haunt NDPP candidate
In 2014, Advocate Andrew Chauke was criticised for withdrawing murder and kidnapping charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli in connection with the Oupa Ramogibe matter.
PRETORIA - Questionable decisions in the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli have come back to haunt a candidate vying for the position of prosecutions boss.
South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke was interviewed on Wednesday by the panel set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to shortlist candidates.
In 2014, Chauke withdrew murder and kidnapping charges against Mdluli in connection with the Oupa Ramogibe matter, but the High Court criticised him for the decision.
A High Court judgment was read to Chauke which found that he and his colleagues were obstructive and were not acting without fear or favour in the Mdluli matter.
“I indicated earlier on that my understanding of my conduct in relation to Mdluli’s matter, I was not obstructive [or] obstructionist .”
Chauke further rejected allegations that he was part of a faction within the National Prosecuting Authority.
“It’s not about the factions, it’s about me not getting along with them. This is what I’ve come to realise, that the people went to them to gossip about me.”
Four candidates are scheduled to be interviewed on Thursday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
