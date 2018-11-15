Rand firms on China-US trade hopes
The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, extending an overnight rally, in line with a rise in bonds, encouraged by signs that China and the United States may be taking steps to de-escalate their bitter trade dispute.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, extending an overnight rally, in line with a rise in bonds, encouraged by signs that China and the United States may be taking steps to de-escalate their bitter trade dispute.
At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at R14.2600 per dollar, 0.87% firmer, having closed in New York at R14.3850.
The currency is expected to trade in a range of R14.1500 to R14.4500 to the dollar on Thursday, NKC African Economics said in a note.
US government sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China had sent a response to US demands for trade reform but gave no further details, raising hopes the two sides could resume negotiations to end their trade war.
Traders have cautiously welcomed news in recent days that Washington and Beijing have resumed informal discussions, and hopes are growing that they may agree on de-escalation measures and pursue more detailed talks.
Government bonds were firmer early on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 down 0.5 basis points at 9.165%.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.15%.
Popular in Business
-
Standard Bank to lay off over 500 workers
-
Land reform in SA will not violate Constitution: Ramaphosa
-
Eskom calls for evidence over alleged collusion to create power crisis
-
Eskom pens new coal deals, can't guarantee keeping lights on
-
Poll: Reserve Bank to hold rates, but a close call
-
'Most of Eskom's power stations left with less than 20 days of coal supply'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.