Ramaphosa: Africa is also struggling with irregular migration

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s in Brussels for seventh South Africa- European Union summit.

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the European Parliament in Brussels that it must work with Africa to address the root causes of irregular migration.

Ramaphosa is currently on an official visit in Europe, where he’s expected to co-chair the 7th South African-European Union (EU) summit with the President of European Council, Donald Tusk, and President of The European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker.

This is the first summit between these strategic partners since 2013.

Among the issues which will be discussed at Thursday’s summit are bilateral political, regional and global issues.

Ramaphosa says that just like Europe, Africa is also struggling with irregular migration.

“We need to work together to address the root causes of irregular migration, which include poverty, inequality, unemployment, economic exclusion and competition for scarce resources.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa in Brussels, Belgium paying a courtesy call on His Excellency Prime Minister Charles Michel at his official residence ahead of the 7th European Union-South Africa (EU-SA) Summit.

#SAinEU #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/SoNoNU9Rm4 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 14, 2018

South Africa is the only African country that has relations with the EU at this level and one of 10 internationally.

Their relationship is moving from one of dependency to a partnership.

With economy topping the agenda, Ramaphosa will have another opportunity to showcase South Africa as an investment destination as part of his plans to draw a trillion rand into the country over the next five years.

The summit will also deal with international challenges like climate change, migration and human rights.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)