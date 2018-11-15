Ramaphosa: Africa is also struggling with irregular migration

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Africa is also struggling with irregular migration

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s in Brussels for seventh South Africa- European Union summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the European Parliament on 14 November 2018. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the European Parliament on 14 November 2018. Picture: GCIS
Jean-Jacques Cornish 58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the European Parliament in Brussels that it must work with Africa to address the root causes of irregular migration.

Ramaphosa is currently on an official visit in Europe, where he’s expected to co-chair the 7th South African-European Union (EU) summit with the President of European Council, Donald Tusk, and President of The European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker.

This is the first summit between these strategic partners since 2013.

Among the issues which will be discussed at Thursday’s summit are bilateral political, regional and global issues.

Ramaphosa says that just like Europe, Africa is also struggling with irregular migration.

“We need to work together to address the root causes of irregular migration, which include poverty, inequality, unemployment, economic exclusion and competition for scarce resources.”

South Africa is the only African country that has relations with the EU at this level and one of 10 internationally.

Their relationship is moving from one of dependency to a partnership.

With economy topping the agenda, Ramaphosa will have another opportunity to showcase South Africa as an investment destination as part of his plans to draw a trillion rand into the country over the next five years.

The summit will also deal with international challenges like climate change, migration and human rights.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA