Proteas women fall to Windies

The Proteas women were bowled out for 76 as they chased the 108 needed for victory.

CAPE TOWN - The West Indies defeated South Africa by 31 runs in their ICC Women's World T20 encounter at Gros Islet on Wednesday.

The Proteas women were bowled out for 76 as they chased the 108 needed for victory.

Stafanie Taylor, the captain of the West Indies captain, picked up four wickets for 12 runs as she seemingly made up for her failure with the bat after she was dismissed for a duck.

Kycia Knight and Natasha McLean top-scored for the West Indies, with 32 and 28 respectively, powering the West Indies to 107/7 off their 20 overs. Shabnim Ismail was the pick of the South African bowlers, picking up three wickets for 12 runs. Skipper Dane van Niekerk picked up two wickets, while Moseline Daniels and Sune Luus chipped in with a wicket apiece.

The South African batting card made for woeful reading, with top order batters Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp the ones to get into double figures with 24 and 26 respectively.

Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon were the next best performers with scores of 8, 7 and 6 respectively.

The win sees the West Indies top Group with four points while South Africa drop to fourth in the five-team group with two points.