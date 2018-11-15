Pravin Gordhan’s meeting with Public Protector went well – lawyer

The minister met with Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria on Wednesday after he was subpoenaed to explain details around the approval of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Piillay’s early retirement package.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyer says his meeting with the Public Protector went well but has once again reiterated that she must present preliminary evidence if she wants him to answer to a misconduct case.

Gordhan met with Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria on Wednesday after he was subpoenaed to explain details around the approval of former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package.

Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to the matter, but the charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed there was no wrongdoing.

The minister this week dismissed claims that he failed to respond to Mkhwebane's request for more information to assist with the investigation.

Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji says that at no point did he ignore Mkhwebane’s calls.

“We hope that the minister has given sufficient facts and we have supported him in that respect to put legal considerations in place on why the decision he took was lawful. I think we all forget that there’s a public record of all of this.”

Malatji was speaking on the Karima Brown show on Wednesday night on Talk Radio 702.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)