Police hunt suspects who robbed woman on Franschhoek farm

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting down a group of men who robbed a woman on a farm near Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Six men attacked and injured the woman on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: "According to reports, the complainant was at her house when several suspects, wearing balaclavas, entered the house using a back door. One of them threatened her with a crowbar while the others searched the house, making off with some of her valuable items."

