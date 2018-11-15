Popular Topics
Police arrest 4th suspect over shooting of Welkom man

Shai Mohapi was shot in his car in the parking lot of Commando Shopping Centre.

A video screengrab of a man being shot and killed by two men in a parking lot in Welkom, Free State.
A video screengrab of a man being shot and killed by two men in a parking lot in Welkom, Free State.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a man in Welkom.

Shai Mohapi was shot in his car in the parking lot of Commando Shopping Centre.

He sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest and two in his arm before the suspects drove off with his vehicle.

The polices Sam Makhele said: “Late last night [Wednesday] we managed to arrest a fourth suspect and as a result, the firearm which was used in the commission of this crime was confiscated. Presently, the team is still working around the clock to interrogate suspects. We are expecting additional arrests in this case very soon.”

VIDEO: Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking (WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT)

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

