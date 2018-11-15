Nigeria 'sex-for-marks' don charged with corruption
The woman came forward in April with a recording of the management and accounting lecturer demanding that she sleep with him or fail the course.
LAGOS, Nigeria - A Nigerian professor accused of demanding sex from a student to boost her marks has been charged with corruption, one of the country's main anti-graft bodies has announced.
The woman came forward in April with a recording of the management and accounting lecturer demanding that she sleep with him or fail the course, sparking a debate in Nigeria about sexual harassment on campuses.
Obafemi Awolowo University, in Ife, southwest Nigeria, in June sacked Richard Akindele, saying his remarks were "inappropriate" and amounted to "scandalous behaviour".
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Wednesday said Akindele would appear in court in Osogbo on Monday on a three-count charge of corruption.
He is "accused of using his position as a lecturer in the department of management and accounting to demand for sexual benefit from a student and fraudulently upgrade her result", said ICPC spokeswoman Rasheedat Okoduwa.
"The 57-year-old professor has asked for plea-bargain having admitted guilt. He also cited ill-health as a factor that may make him unable to stand the rigours of prison life," she added.
The 'sex for marks' case has struck a nerve in Nigeria, where sexual harassment is an issue but is rarely talked about.
