Go

#NDPPInterviews: I’ll unwaveringly be guided by the law, says Andrea Johnson

Advocate Andrea Johnson made the submission at the Union Buildings in Pretoria during her interview for the position of prosecutions boss.

A screengrab of Advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018.
A screengrab of Advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
38 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A senior State prosecutor has described how she will unwaveringly be guided by the law and the facts when making a decision to prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice.

Advocate Andrea Johnson made the submission at the Union Buildings in Pretoria during her interview for the position of prosecutions boss.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.

Johnson, like other candidates, was presented with a scenario and asked how she would conduct herself.

“There was no other way to look at that matter other than to consider who I am, which institution I work for and my oath. That is I had to take a decision without fear, favour or prejudice. So, I knew that no matter what decision I arrived at, those are the things that would guide me, the NPA Act, our policies and procedures and our Constitution.”

WATCH: NDPP interviews: Day 2

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

