Mthembu salutes Gigaba for 'putting interests of ANC & country first'
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has thanked him for what he termed Malusi Gigaba's distinct service to South Africa and the ANC.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu says by resigning as a Member of Parliament (MP), Malusi Gigaba has put the interests of the movement and the country first.
Gigaba stepped down effective from this past Tuesday, it’s the same day on which he tendered his resignation as Home Affairs minister to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In his resignation letter to the ANC, Gigaba said it had been an honour and a privilege to have served the country and that he was grateful to the party for affording him the opportunity.
Mthembu has thanked him for what he termed Gigaba's distinct service to South Africa and the ANC.
Mthembu said in a statement: “We appreciate the fact that comrade Gigaba has put the interests of the ANC and that of the country first, which has informed his line of action.
“This is what we expect from any cadre of our glorious movement, of which comrade Gigaba has remained true to.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
