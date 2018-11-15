MSL confirms commentators & presenters
The 32 tournament matches will be exclusively broadcast by the SABC in the sub-Saharan region with Sony Entertainment Network in India and the sub-continent region.
CAPE TOWN - Former Pakistani opening batsman Aamir Sohail will lead a commentary team of 17 for the Mzansi Super League, which officially begins with the Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday at 7 pm.
Joining Sohail will be other international voices in Dominic Cork (England), Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) alongside a quartet of former Proteas talents in Lance Klusener, Paul Harris, Andre Nel and Monde Zondeki.
Current Protea JP Duminy, who is nursing an injury, will also form part of the commentary box as he gives fresh dressing room analysis.
Also part of the commentary and broadcast team are Kass Naidoo, Natalie Germanos, Mluleki Ntsabo, Udo Carelse as well as fresh additions with television personalities in Katlego Maboe and Graeme Richards.
Three men familiar with the domestic cricket scene - Ahmed Amla (in Durban), Justin Kreusch (Port Elizabeth) and Nono Phongolo (Gauteng) - will also join the commentary team for the tournament
