MPs adopt report to allow for land expropriation without compensation
Constitutional review committee adopts report to allow for land expropriation without compensation despite objections from DA and smaller parties.
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Review Committee has adopted the report recommending that Section 25 of the Constitution be changed to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation.
The committee on Thursday adopted its report on the amendment of that specific section of the Constitution.
MPs on the committee voted 12 for and 4 against the proposed change.
Parliament says it'll now be forwarded to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for consideration.
The committee's co-chair Lewis Nzimande says there are still other processes that need to be followed.
"When Parliament has established, as see you in this recommendation, Section C, we’re saying that Parliament must then establish a relevant structure that will then be seized with the process of effecting this recommendation or this resolution of the committee. [sic]"
