More big names added to Global Citizen line-up

President of World Bank Dr Jim Yong Kim, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the secretary-general of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, among others, will also be in attendance.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Global Citizen Festival gets closer, the international advocacy organisation has added more leaders to the long list of those who will be attending.

The already star-studded line up will now also see the likes of President of the World Bank Dr Jim Yong Kim, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the secretary-general of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, among others, making an appearance on 2 December at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The event will celebrate the late Nelson Mandela’s centenary and aims to fight global poverty.

Kim says Mandela dedicated his whole life to changing the world for the better.

“We honour his legacy by tackling the greatest challenges of our time. Today, more than 150 million children around the world are stunted, and hundreds of millions of young people are undernourished, undereducated, and unprepared for the jobs of the future. I truly hope that the Global Citizen Mandela 100 festival will create a groundswell of demand for more and better investments in people, which are critical to reducing poverty and giving everyone a chance to achieve their highest aspirations.”

UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who will also be in attendance, says: “Everyone has the right to live their life without the threat of violence. This holds for all people, no matter what their gender, age, race, religion, ethnicity or caste, and irrespective of their income level, sexual orientation, HIV status, citizenship, where they live, or any other characteristic of their identity.”

The crowd will also be treated to performances by Cassper Nyovest, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, Wizkid and many more.

While the Queen of Talk Oprah Winfrey is expected to give the keynote address, she will be supported by Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Naomi Campbell, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Tyler Perry to name a few.

At the same time, you can still win tickets to the festival by joining the City of Johannesburg team on their final leg of the citywide clean up on Saturday.