Moipone Noko says 'there would be nothing wrong' with appointing her as NDPP
Noko has made headlines for withdrawing several high-profile cases against politically connected accused. The court also found she was responsible for the malicious prosecution of a judge.
PRETORIA - KwaZulu-Natal's Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko says it would not be a mistake if she were appointed the prosecutions boss, despite damning findings against her integrity made by the High Court.
Advocate Noko made the comments during her interview for the top job in Pretoria on Thursday.
Noko has made headlines for withdrawing several high-profile cases against politically connected accused.
The High Court also found she was responsible for the malicious prosecution of a judge which cost the state R900,000 in damages.
Advocate Jaap Cilliers asked Noko if the panel would be fulfilling its duty to the country if they recommended her for the top job.
“Yes, there would be nothing wrong with that because being criticised on, for example where I withdrew charges against those accused in the two cases, is there and it was done [based] on valid reasons. Withdrawing charges is part of exercising prosecutorial discretion.”
WATCH: National Director of Public Prosecutions Interviews
Popular in Local
-
DA pushed to abandon findings against De Lille made in sub-committee report
-
AA forecasts drop in December fuel prices
-
South Africans warned about festive season scams
-
Malusi Gigaba resigns as Member of Parliament
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.