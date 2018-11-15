Moipone Noko says 'there would be nothing wrong' with appointing her as NDPP

PRETORIA - KwaZulu-Natal's Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko says it would not be a mistake if she were appointed the prosecutions boss, despite damning findings against her integrity made by the High Court.

Advocate Noko made the comments during her interview for the top job in Pretoria on Thursday.

Noko has made headlines for withdrawing several high-profile cases against politically connected accused.

The High Court also found she was responsible for the malicious prosecution of a judge which cost the state R900,000 in damages.

Advocate Jaap Cilliers asked Noko if the panel would be fulfilling its duty to the country if they recommended her for the top job.

“Yes, there would be nothing wrong with that because being criticised on, for example where I withdrew charges against those accused in the two cases, is there and it was done [based] on valid reasons. Withdrawing charges is part of exercising prosecutorial discretion.”

