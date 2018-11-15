Media request to photograph Pete Mihalik's alleged killers denied

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A media request to photograph defence advocate Pete Mihalik's three alleged assassins has been denied because an identity parade has not yet been conducted.

Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at school in Greenpoint late last month.

His eight-year-old son was wounded, while his teenage daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.

The murder case of prominent CT advocate Pete #Mihalik has been postponed in the CT Magistrate’s Court today. The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila explains why. SF pic.twitter.com/qCJ8ZfHpRW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2018

Members of the police's anti-gang unit were again present at court during Mihalik’s alleged killers' appearance.

The trio appeared before Magistrate Greg Jacobs in courtroom 16. They were escorted into the dock by armed officers.

After initially indicating he wants to get his own lawyer, accused two Khumalo has informed the court that he wants to apply for legal aid to represent him.

Accused number one Biyela is also represented by legal aid, while accused three Maliti has appointed his own attorney.

The State has requested a postponement for in order for Khumalo to obtain legal representation.

The men are still being held at separate prisons.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)