Manyi: Everyone was happy with how I ran GCIS

Mzwanele Manyi addressed the state capture commission on Wednesday to respond to the testimony of acting GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams earlier this year.

A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 14 November 2018.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mzwanele Manyi has defended his tenure as Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head, saying that he fought corruption, cleaned up the institution, and made sure that the agency ran like a well-oiled machine.

Manyi addressed the state capture commission on Wednesday to respond to the testimony of acting GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams earlier this year, who claimed that he irregularly changed the tender processes, placing all final decisions under him.

While he admits to dismantling the bid adjudication committee, he says he did so because there was a lot of corruption and irregularities at the government agency.

Manyi says that GCIS was dealing with billions of rand in government advertising budget.

He says that’s why it was important for him to change the tender processes, claiming there was corruption and irregularities taking place before he got there.

“I needed to make sure that this thing is cleaned out, and people that don’t have the right ethics on matters be removed.”

He says everyone was happy with how he made GCIS a well-functioning organisation.

“The system that I put in place there is really paying dividends.”

Manyi says it was important for him to make changes to build and freshen the communications agency.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

