Manyi accuses state capture inquiry’s lawyers of unfair treatment
The state capture commission’s legal team wants to question Mzwanele Manyi about his conduct in relation to inappropriate government procurement that favoured the Guptas businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Mzwanele Manyi has accused the state capture commission’s lawyers of unfair treatment, saying they must stick within the rules and regulations.
On Wednesday, the commission revealed that its investigations have uncovered some information about Manyi’s conduct in relation to inappropriate government procurement that favoured the Gupta family's businesses.
But the former government spokesperson questioned why the commission wanted to cross-examine him when he didn’t apply to cross-examine anyone.
The state capture commission’s legal team wants to question Manyi about his time as GCIS head and his involvement with the inter-ministerial committee that was dealing with the closure of bank accounts of Gupta businesses.
But Manyi didn’t seem impressed with this.
“That’s an unfair process, chair. The only questions that I should be answering are those directed at what I’m here to respond to,” says Manyi.
He encouraged the commission to stick to the rules and regulations of the inquiry.
“There’s no permission to cross-examine me because I’ve not applied to cross-examine anyone.”
But the rules do permit the commission to summon anyone it may want to cross-examine, even though they haven’t applied to cross-examine any witness.
Manyi says it’s not that he is running from cross-examination, adding he just wants to understand its basis.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
