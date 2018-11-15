Man arrested in Cape Town with abalone worth R2m

The suspect was nabbed during a police search operation in Chevonne Street, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Welgemoed man has been arrested in connection with the possession of abalone worth R2 million.

He’s expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act for the illegal possession of abalone.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: "At approximately 8.30am, members of the police entered the house and found various chest freezers in bedrooms and garages on the premises. Numerous bags, containing shucked abalone, as well as dried abalone, were recovered. A 28-year-old foreign national was arrested."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)