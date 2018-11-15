[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes
Radio 702 | Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says the bank has state-of-the-art technology and customers can get instantaneous super-secure processes.
JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says emerging South African banks should reflect transformation and the Discovery Bank is about nation-building.
The branchless bank was officially launched on Wednesday.
Gore says: “The technology is state-of-the-art, it’s intuitive, you can open an account in three minutes and we don’t see any use for branches at all. You get instantaneous, super-secure processes.”
