[LISTEN] You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes

You can open a Discovery Bank account in 3 minutes

Radio 702 | Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says the bank has state-of-the-art technology and customers can get instantaneous super-secure processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says emerging South African banks should reflect transformation and the Discovery Bank is about nation-building.

The branchless bank was officially launched on Wednesday.

Gore says: “The technology is state-of-the-art, it’s intuitive, you can open an account in three minutes and we don’t see any use for branches at all. You get instantaneous, super-secure processes.”

