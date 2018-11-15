[LISTEN] Why Herman Mashaba apologised for post on informal trader

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba about his controversial social media post.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised for his comments regarding informal traders this week.

This after he tweeted a picture on social media on Monday of a man transporting cow carcasses in a trolley, questioning how hygienic this practice is by informal traders. The mayor also arrested the man, saying he was enforcing the Meat Safety Act of 2000.

Mashaba says he acknowledges that the comment was offensive to informal traders who are trying to earn a living.

He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about the controversy.

“When the JMPD and the health inspectors came wanting to really know his identity, they discovered that unfortunately, he does not have documents, he’s a Zimbabwean citizen. And he does not have papers to be in South Africa… this clearly gives you an idea of the magnitude of issues I’ve got to deal with.”

